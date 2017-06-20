I-75 back open after overturned tractor trailer cleared in Henry County

A crash involving an overturned tractor trailer closed all southbound lanes on I-75 in Henry County but the crash has been cleared and the roadway has reopened.

The crash is near the intersection with SR 138 at the I-675 split.

It is unclear what caused the truck to overturn.

The roadway reopened around 6:15 a.m.

