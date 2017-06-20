Second officer killed by escaped inmates to be laid to rest Tuesday

After friends and family said goodbye over the weekend to one of two corrections officers fatally shot to death by two escaped inmates, the second officer killed will be laid to rest Tuesday.

Funeral services for 42 year-old Christopher Monica will be held Tuesday at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Milledgeville.

Monica and officer Curtis Billue were fatally shot and killed by escaped inmates Donnie Rowe and Ricky DuBose while they were being transported from Baldwin County State Prison in Milledgeville to the Georgia Diagnostic Classification Prison near Jackson.

Rowe and DuBose led police on a multi-state manhunt before being apprehended days later in rural Tennessee.

Monica had worked for the facility for nearly eight years after being hired in October of 2009. Billue was nearing his 10th anniversary with the facility after being hired in July of 2007.

Billue was laid to rest on Saturday in McIntyre, Ga.

