Temporary tax relief for Fulton County homeowners

Fulton County is taking steps to relieve homeowners who received higher tax assessments this year. Commission chairman John Eaves says his board will revert tax assessments back to last year's numbers.

This comes after many homeowners complained about receiving the assessments, saying property values increased by as much as 50 percent. They worry the higher assessments will result in sky-high tax bills.

The tax assessors office told CBS46 News that the average assessment rose 12 percent from 2016. Some homeowners say they saw an increase of as much as 75 percent.

Eaves says his office received thousands of complaints from residents who say the new figures are too high, inaccurate and difficult to appeal.

The tax relief may be short lived. Assessors say they'll probably end up raising taxes even more next year but a state senate committee is trying to find a more permanent solution.

Property owners who disagree with the current year value on their assessment notice have a 45-day appeal window. Residents should note that the appeals deadline is Monday, July 10.

Appeals may be submitted online, in person, or by mail.

For more information call 404-612-6440 or go online to www.fultonassessor.org.

