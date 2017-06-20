President Trump tweets support for Handel as polls open in District 6

President Donald Trump is weighing in on the race in Georgia's sixth congressional district by sending out a series of tweets endorsing Republican candidate Karen Handel.

In a race that could test the strength of the GOP early into his presidency, Trump sent out several tweets on Monday and Tuesday, just ahead of the polls opening at 7 a.m.

On Monday, the president tweeted that the Democrats want to stop tax cuts, healthcare and border security. He concluded the tweet with a ringing endorsement for Handel.

The Dems want to stop tax cuts, good healthcare and Border Security.Their ObamaCare is dead with 100% increases in P's. Vote now for Karen H — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2017

He later tweeted Monday that Jon Ossoff doesn't even live in the district he's hoping to represent and says Ossoff also wants to raise taxes and kill healthcare.

Karen Handel's opponent in #GA06 can't even vote in the district he wants to represent.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2017

....because he doesn't even live there! He wants to raise taxes and kill healthcare. On Tuesday, #VoteKarenHandel. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2017

He then sent out two tweets early Tuesday morning, not long before polls open at 7 a.m. reiterating his thoughts on Ossoff. He also added that Ossoff is weak on crime and security.

Democrat Jon Ossoff, who wants to raise your taxes to the highest level and is weak on crime and security, doesn't even live in district. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 20, 2017

KAREN HANDEL FOR CONGRESS. She will fight for lower taxes, great healthcare strong security-a hard worker who will never give up! VOTE TODAY — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 20, 2017

Polls will remain open until 7 p.m. in the race for District 6.

