President Trump tweets support for Handel as polls open in Distr - CBS46 News

President Trump tweets support for Handel as polls open in District 6

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Source: MGN Online Source: MGN Online
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

President Donald Trump is weighing in on the race in Georgia's sixth congressional district by sending out a series of tweets endorsing Republican candidate Karen Handel.

In a race that could test the strength of the GOP early into his presidency, Trump sent out several tweets on Monday and Tuesday, just ahead of the polls opening at 7 a.m.

On Monday, the president tweeted that the Democrats want to stop tax cuts, healthcare and border security. He concluded the tweet with a ringing endorsement for Handel.

He later tweeted Monday that Jon Ossoff doesn't even live in the district he's hoping to represent and says Ossoff also wants to raise taxes and kill healthcare.

He then sent out two tweets early Tuesday morning, not long before polls open at 7 a.m. reiterating his thoughts on Ossoff. He also added that Ossoff is weak on crime and security. 

Polls will remain open until 7 p.m. in the race for District 6. 

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • One of metro Atlanta's worst eyesores still standing

    One of metro Atlanta's worst eyesores still standing

    Monday, June 19 2017 7:03 PM EDT2017-06-19 23:03:17 GMT
    (Source: WGCL)(Source: WGCL)

    It’s one of the worst eyesores in metro Atlanta and Ray Richardson works next door to it in DeKalb County. “It’s so big and it’s the first thing you see.  You don’t see everything else around it after you look at it,” Richardson said.

    More >

    It’s one of the worst eyesores in metro Atlanta and Ray Richardson works next door to it in DeKalb County. “It’s so big and it’s the first thing you see.  You don’t see everything else around it after you look at it,” Richardson said.

    More >

  • GSU professor to lead fight against eminent domain

    GSU professor to lead fight against eminent domain

    Monday, June 19 2017 6:02 AM EDT2017-06-19 10:02:06 GMT
    Source: WGCLSource: WGCL

    A court battle will begin Monday in Fulton County Superior Court as many people in a part of Atlanta say they're being forced out of their homes by the city. 

    More >

    A court battle will begin Monday in Fulton County Superior Court as many people in a part of Atlanta say they're being forced out of their homes by the city. 

    More >

  • Teen texts mom about bear moments before being mauled to death

    Teen texts mom about bear moments before being mauled to death

    A sign warns people that the trail head is closed on Monday, June 19, 2017, after a fatal bear mauling at Bird Ridge Trail in Anchorage, Alaska.A sign warns people that the trail head is closed on Monday, June 19, 2017, after a fatal bear mauling at Bird Ridge Trail in Anchorage, Alaska.

     Authorities are searching for a bear that attacked and killed a teenager during an annual trail race near Anchorage. Alaska. Authorities were tipped off that something was wrong when the teen texted his mother that he was being chased by a bear.

    More >

     Authorities are searching for a bear that attacked and killed a teenager during an annual trail race near Anchorage. Alaska. Authorities were tipped off that something was wrong when the teen texted his mother that he was being chased by a bear.

    More >
    •   