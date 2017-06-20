Suspect uses backhoe in robbery attempt at gun shop

There was a bizarre attempted burglary in Gwinnett County as Lawrenceville police said a man used a piece of construction equipment to try to break into a gun shop.More >
Atlanta's Music Midtown officially announces their 2017 lineup.More >
The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners will hold a special meeting Tuesday night to vote on what punishment fellow commissioner Tommy Hunter will face after calling Congressman John Lewis a "racist pig".More >
Deputy Kyle Knortz is prepared to meet hostile people when he's serving eviction notices in Gwinnett County, so when he entered a home in Lilburn, he was surprised by the warm welcome he got.More >
At least one person was killed in an accident in Gwinnett County Monday. The accident occurred on the eastbound lanes of Highway 316 at Buford Drive.More >
A court battle will begin Monday in Fulton County Superior Court as many people in a part of Atlanta say they're being forced out of their homes by the city.More >
It’s one of the worst eyesores in metro Atlanta and Ray Richardson works next door to it in DeKalb County. “It’s so big and it’s the first thing you see. You don’t see everything else around it after you look at it,” Richardson said.More >
Authorities are searching for a bear that attacked and killed a teenager during an annual trail race near Anchorage. Alaska. Authorities were tipped off that something was wrong when the teen texted his mother that he was being chased by a bear.More >
A home invasion suspect who was also suspected of robbing a Dollar General was killed by a homeowner. RMore >
It sounds like a dream come true for teachers, coaches, parents or anyone else who has had to deal with distracted kids playing with this year's must-have toy, the fidget spinner.More >
