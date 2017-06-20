Suspect uses backhoe in robbery attempt at gun shop

Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly used a backhoe to break into a gun shop in Gwinnett County early Tuesday morning.

The robbery attempt happened around 3:30 a.m. at the Bull's Eye Indoor Range and Gun Shop on Crogan Street in Lawrenceville.

According to police, the suspect tried to break into the business by using a backhoe from a construction site a short distance away.

The building sustained extensive damage but nothing was taken from the store.

A description of the suspect was not immediately available.

