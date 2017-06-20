Meeting scheduled to vote on punishment for embattled Gwinnett County commissioner

The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners will hold a special meeting Tuesday night to vote on what punishment fellow commissioner Tommy Hunter will face after calling Congressman John Lewis a "racist pig".

The Gwinnett County Ethics Board recommended a public reprimand for Hunter on June 6, months after he called Lewis a racist pig in a Facebook post.

The board wants Hunter to be publicly delivered a written reprimand. It wants that reprimand shared on the county website, in the county newspaper and in the county courthouse.

The ethics board believes Hunter violated sections of the Gwinnett County Ethics Ordinance. Board members believe he put loyalty to party ahead of loyalty to the county. They also said Hunter engaged in behavior that breached the public's trust.

The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center Auditorium.

