Man uses excavator to try to break in Lawrenceville gun shop

There was a bizarre attempted burglary in Gwinnett County early Tuesday morning. Lawrenceville police said one man used a piece of construction equipment to try to break into a gun shop.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. and left extensive damage to the store.

The man left after the store's alarm system went off. He walked away with nothing.

It was evident from the surveillance video that he did not know how to use the machinery. It took him 16 minutes to go just a few feet from the construction site nearby to the front of the gun shop.

Cars can be seen driving past him while he's trying to operate the excavator.

"Someone not thinking and just maybe reacting to an opportunity that didn’t end up being a good opportunity," said Ray Hassall, who owns Cornerstone Coworking, a business just across the street.

The owner of the gun shop said there was also damage to a rear door. Police say an axe was used to destroy the door lock in an attempt to make entry. The suspect couldn't get in. That's when they believe he tried the excavator.

