Atlanta's Music Midtown officially announces 2017 lineup

Atlanta's popular summer festival, Music Midtown, has officially announced its 2017 lineup.

The festival will feature artists such as Bruno Mars, Future, Blink 182, Mumford and Sons, Wiz Khalifa, Two Door Cinema Club and many more.

The event is set to take place September 16 and 17 at Piedmont Park in Atlanta.

Tickets start at $135.00 for a two-day pass that includes:

One Commemorative RFID-enabled Wristband

Over 30 Performances on 4 Stages

Access to Food From Regional and Local Restaurants Including Vegan & Gluten-free Options

Sponsor Areas with Unique Experiences and Giveaways Throughout the Park

Bars & Concessions Throughout the Park with Music Midtown Cashless Availability

Water Stations with Free Refills

To pre-order a ticket for purchase go to http://livemu.sc/mm2017. General admission, VIP and Super VIP tickets will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. ET Friday, June 23.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.