Acworth man's note inside bottle found 36 years after he threw it in the ocean

An Acworth man received quite a surprise when he was notified that a bottle he had thrown into the Atlantic Ocean in 1981 was found 36 years later.

According to a Facebook post by the Southeast Adventure Outfitters, Douglas Stephens, who was living in Chamblee at the time, threw a bottle with a note inside of it into the Atlantic Ocean near Amelia Island in Florida.

The bottle made its way up the coast and was found 36 years later on Little St. Simons Island off the coast of Georgia.

The post goes on to say that Stephens visits the area every year and when he was notified that his bottle was found, it brought back tons of memories.

