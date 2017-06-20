States where women earn the least compared to men

If you're a women and you want to be on par, salary-wise, with your male counterparts, you might want to stay in Georgia. That's because our state is in the top 10 in the U.S. in terms of women earning near what their male contemporaries are pulling in.

Information gathered by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows Georgia tied with California in terms of women making nearly as much money as men in terms of average salary per week.

Take a look at the bottom 15 states in the U.S. with the largest disparity in terms of average weekly salary.

App users, tap here for the slideshow.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.