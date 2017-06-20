Officials extend voting deadline for DeKalb polling locations

UPDATE: A judge has signed an order approving a petition by the Board of Registration and Elections to extend voting hours for 30 minutes at the polls located at Holy Cross Catholic Church (3773 Chamblee Tucker Road).

Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp has informed CBS46 that DeKalb has obtained a judicial order to extend voting hours until 7:30 p.m., Tuesday evening at Livsey Elementary and Embry Hills polling locations in Tucker.

As a result, O.C.G.A. 21-2-418(d) is in play, which states that:

Notwithstanding any provision of this chapter to the contrary, in primaries and elections in which there is a federal candidate on the ballot, in the event that the time for closing the polls at a polling place or places is extended by court order, all electors who vote during such extended time period shall vote by provisional ballot only. Such ballots shall be separated and held apart from other provisional ballots cast by electors during normal poll hours.

Since the voting hours have been extended by judicial order, individuals must vote provisional ballots in the extended time since there is a federal candidate on the ballot. If a voter’s name shows up in the ExpressPoll, he or she shows photo ID and votes provisionally.

If there is some eligibility issue and the voter cannot instantly verify, he or she would vote with a provisional ballot and return with the proper documentation to verify.

