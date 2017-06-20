Officials report 3.2 magnitude earthquake near Augusta - CBS46 News

Officials report 3.2 magnitude earthquake near Augusta

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Price, Digital Content Producer
Connect
AUGUSTA, GA (CBS46) -

Officials report there was a 3.2 magnitude earthquake 6 kilometers south west of Augusta, Georgia Tuesday morning.

It happened at 11:14  a.m., and we have not received any reports of injuries or serious damage.

We will continue updating this story as we get more information.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46

Real-time Feed from CBS46 Weather