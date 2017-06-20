Flash flood warnings continue for Fulton, DeKalb, Gwinnett counties

A flash flood warning continues for parts of Fulton, DeKalb and Gwinnett counties.

Click here to watch live radar.

The following locations are currently under the flash flood warning:

Buckhead

Doraville

Sandy Springs

Decatur

Stone Mountain

Lithonia

Lawrencevile

Norcross

What is a flash flood warning?

The difference between a flood warning and a flash flood warning is the "flash," which means that water can rapidly rise to dangerous levels. It's important to remember that flash flooding will often times remain possible even after the heaviest rain has moved out of the area.

2 ft. of fast-moving water can carry a car. 6 in. of fast-moving water can carry a person. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/OetDKWuFAB — Rodney Harris (@HarrisCBS46) June 20, 2017

Impacted roads in DeKalb County

Oakcliff Road

Chamblee Dunwoody Road at the Peachtree Road underpass

Peachtree Road and Broad Street

Peachtree Road and Pierce Drive

2700 block of Caldwell Road

Buford Highway and Corporate Blvd.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.