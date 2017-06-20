Flash flood warnings continue for Fulton, DeKalb, Gwinnett count - CBS46 News

Flash flood warnings continue for Fulton, DeKalb, Gwinnett counties

By Rodney Harris, Weather & Digital Content Producer
(Source: WGCL) (Source: WGCL)
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

A flash flood warning continues for parts of Fulton, DeKalb and Gwinnett counties.

The following locations are currently under the flash flood warning:

  • Buckhead
  • Doraville
  • Sandy Springs
  • Decatur
  • Stone Mountain
  • Lithonia
  • Lawrencevile
  • Norcross

What is a flash flood warning?

The difference between a flood warning and a flash flood warning is the "flash," which means that water can rapidly rise to dangerous levels. It's important to remember that flash flooding will often times remain possible even after the heaviest rain has moved out of the area.

Impacted roads in DeKalb County

  • Oakcliff Road
  • Chamblee Dunwoody Road at the Peachtree Road underpass
  • Peachtree Road and Broad Street
  • Peachtree Road and Pierce Drive
  • 2700 block of Caldwell Road
  • Buford Highway and Corporate Blvd.

