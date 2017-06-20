Foul odor surfaces inside Atlanta grocery store

A foul odor surfaced at a metro Atlanta grocery store this week which disgusted many customers.

It’s not the Kroger shopping experience Claudia Knight and others have become accustomed to.

“Obviously unhealthy,” Knight said. “I dropped my cart and somebody I knew was saying hi to me and I didn’t even say hi, I just kept walking.”

On Tuesday, a restoration company cleaned up a rather unusual spill on aisle 15, which surfaced a day earlier at the store on Cascade Avenue.

“And then I noticed that the staff, the cashiers, they were wearing masks. And I said this is like standing in raw sewage with vegetables open and fruits open just sitting here, this could never happen in Buckhead,” Knight said.

Knight said she was told there was a sewage back-up in the store Monday, but on Tuesday management said the store was temporarily closed due to back-up from a condensation drain.

“It was smelling really bad throughout the whole store and they said it was something like a grease trap or something like that, but it had a really bad scent to it,” Kroger customer Marvin Brownlee said.

The state sent an inspector out from the Georgia Department of Agriculture to investigate.

“Well it’s a health concern to me when you’re smelling foul odor like that I think it’s a health concern to everybody,” Brownlee said.

Customers can’t understand why the store didn’t remain closed until the problem was resolved.

“Why even have food out of here, it smells like you’re shopping in a toilet that hasn’t been flushed for months,” Knight said.

The state confirmed to CBS46 that the foul odor was from grease which backed-up in the drains. Kroger’s corporate officer released the following statement.

"Our Kroger store on 590 Cascade Road temporarily closed yesterday due to back up from the condensation drain. Our food safety team contacted and worked with the Georgia Department of Public Health (GDPH) to remedy the situation quickly. After a full sanitation of the store, we received GDPH’s approval to resume business operations. The store reopened today at 11:30 a.m. and is safe for all customers and associates.”

