Karen Handel defeats Jon Ossoff in Georgia's 6th District

Republican Karen Handel won a nationally watched congressional election Tuesday in Georgia, and she thanked President Donald Trump after she avoided an upset that would have rocked Washington ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.More >
Republican Karen Handel won a nationally watched congressional election Tuesday in Georgia, and she thanked President Donald Trump after she avoided an upset that would have rocked Washington ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.More >
Fulton County is taking steps to relieve homeowners who received higher tax assessments this year. Commission chairman John Eaves says his board will revert tax assessments back to last year's numbers.More >
Fulton County is taking steps to relieve homeowners who received higher tax assessments this year. Commission chairman John Eaves says his board will revert tax assessments back to last year's numbers.More >
A court battle will begin Monday in Fulton County Superior Court as many people in a part of Atlanta say they're being forced out of their homes by the city.More >
A court battle will begin Monday in Fulton County Superior Court as many people in a part of Atlanta say they're being forced out of their homes by the city.More >
Investigators are trying to determine who sent threatening letters containing a powdery substance to Republican congressional candidate Karen Handel and many of her neighbors in Roswell.More >
Investigators are trying to determine who sent threatening letters containing a powdery substance to Republican congressional candidate Karen Handel and many of her neighbors in Roswell.More >
Republican Karen Handel won a nationally watched congressional election Tuesday in Georgia, and she thanked President Donald Trump after she avoided an upset that would have rocked Washington ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.More >
Republican Karen Handel won a nationally watched congressional election Tuesday in Georgia, and she thanked President Donald Trump after she avoided an upset that would have rocked Washington ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.More >
It’s one of the worst eyesores in metro Atlanta and Ray Richardson works next door to it in DeKalb County. “It’s so big and it’s the first thing you see. You don’t see everything else around it after you look at it,” Richardson said.More >
It’s one of the worst eyesores in metro Atlanta and Ray Richardson works next door to it in DeKalb County. “It’s so big and it’s the first thing you see. You don’t see everything else around it after you look at it,” Richardson said.More >
As many as 18 units were damaged following a fire at a DeKalb County apartment complex early Monday morning.More >
As many as 18 units were damaged following a fire at a DeKalb County apartment complex early Monday morning.More >
Police tell CBS46 they found a deceased male, 23, in the 5300 block of Megan Road.More >
Police tell CBS46 they found a deceased male, 23, in the 5300 block of Megan Road.More >
Republican Karen Handel won a nationally watched congressional election Tuesday in Georgia, and she thanked President Donald Trump after she avoided an upset that would have rocked Washington ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.More >
Republican Karen Handel won a nationally watched congressional election Tuesday in Georgia, and she thanked President Donald Trump after she avoided an upset that would have rocked Washington ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.More >
Smyrna city leaders are relishing what they hope is just one of several years of substantial budget growth as they prepare to pass a budget for 2018 that includes a spending plan of $92 million, six percent higher than the year before.More >
Smyrna city leaders are relishing what they hope is just one of several years of substantial budget growth as they prepare to pass a budget for 2018 that includes a spending plan of $92 million, six percent higher than the year before.More >
A man is dead after he was shot in the stomach following an altercation over a woman at a Cobb County motel on Sunday.More >
A man is dead after he was shot in the stomach following an altercation over a woman at a Cobb County motel on Sunday.More >
Atlanta Braves fans have a shot at winning dozens of prizes, including a chance of winning $1 million.More >
Atlanta Braves fans have a shot at winning dozens of prizes, including a chance of winning $1 million.More >
Republican Karen Handel won a nationally watched congressional election Tuesday in Georgia, and she thanked President Donald Trump after she avoided an upset that would have rocked Washington ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.More >
Republican Karen Handel won a nationally watched congressional election Tuesday in Georgia, and she thanked President Donald Trump after she avoided an upset that would have rocked Washington ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.More >
A 12-year-old girl from Utah is now at the center of a nationwide religious debate after a recorded video of her coming out as gay to her congregation went viral.More >
A 12-year-old girl from Utah is now at the center of a nationwide religious debate after a recorded video of her coming out as gay to her congregation went viral.More >
Belgian media are reporting that explosion-like noises have been heard at a Brussels train station, prompting the evacuation of a main square.More >
Belgian media are reporting that explosion-like noises have been heard at a Brussels train station, prompting the evacuation of a main square.More >
Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp has informed CBS46 that DeKalb has obtained a judicial order to extend voting hours until 7:30 p.m., Tuesday evening at the Livsey Elementary and Embry Hills polling locations in Tucker.More >
Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp has informed CBS46 that DeKalb has obtained a judicial order to extend voting hours until 7:30 p.m., Tuesday evening at the Livsey Elementary and Embry Hills polling locations in Tucker.More >
Secretary of State Brian Kemp has encouraged all Georgians to participate in their local electoral races to ensure that everyone's voices are heard when making state policy decisions.More >
Secretary of State Brian Kemp has encouraged all Georgians to participate in their local electoral races to ensure that everyone's voices are heard when making state policy decisions.More >
With just three days left until the election, Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel are working around the clock to appeal to voters in the final days.More >
With just three days left until the election, Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel are working around the clock to appeal to voters in the final days.More >
A nationally watched Georgia congressional race is in its final stretch, and the candidates are calling on some national figures to excite voters ahead of Tuesday's election.More >
A nationally watched Georgia congressional race is in its final stretch, and the candidates are calling on some national figures to excite voters ahead of Tuesday's election.More >
Watch segments from a CBS46 News Special Report: Showdown in District 6.More >
Watch segments from a CBS46 News Special Report: Showdown in District 6.More >
Members of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners will continue to hold community meetings regarding the 2017 Property Assessment notices.More >
Members of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners will continue to hold community meetings regarding the 2017 Property Assessment notices.More >
ACT for America is holding "March Against Sharia" events in cities across the nation on Saturday, June 10.More >
ACT for America is holding "March Against Sharia" events in cities across the nation on Saturday, June 10.More >