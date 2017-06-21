Woman rescued from flooded vehicle in Brookhaven

A Brookhaven woman was rescued from her vehicle after she became stuck in the middle of a water-logged street.

The roadway is the only way in and out of her neighborhood and she says she had to drive through the water in order to get her children much needed medication.

Firefighters called in a rescue boat to ferry the woman across the water.

With the rain that has already fallen and with much more to come, a flood watch remains in effect for nearly every county in metro Atlanta. The flooded conditions have also shut down an Atlanta park.

The Atlanta Watershed tweeted late Tuesday night that Memorial Park on Woodward Way is off limits until further notice. The Department of Water Management is disinfecting the area around the playground.

As for the forecast, cloudy, humid weather will persist Wednesday. While it won't be as problematic as Tuesday, spotty morning showers and drizzle will increase in size and press northward during the afternoon. Isolated flooding is still possible.



Tropical storm Cindy will arrive onshore in the western Gulf of Mexico Thursday, but still close enough to push periods of rain through north Georgia, along with a continued flood threat.

Friday will feature an overall lull in wet weather, although a few thunderstorms can pop up. The remnants of Cindy will push through our longitude Saturday, providing an up-tick in thunderstorm coverage. Drier weather arrives next week.

