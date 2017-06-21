New motion filed in Tex McIver murder trial

The attorneys for a prominent metro Atlanta businessman charged in the murder of his wife have filed a motion asking for the court to reconsider denying his bond.

Tex McIver's attorneys are citing new evidence supporting his innocence, claiming the District Attorney withheld reports, photographs and recorded witnesses.

McIver remains in a Fulton County jail cell after a judge denied him bond on June 13. His trial is expected to begin on October 30.

According to police, Diane McIver was shot while sitting in the passenger seat of her Ford Expedition the evening of September 25 of 2016. Tex was sitting directly behind her in the backseat.

A grand jury indictment found cause to charge him with murder, along with six other charges including unlawfully influencing witnesses, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Mciver has sat in jail since April. A judge said he will reconsider his bond if the state does not meet the October 30 trial start deadline.

