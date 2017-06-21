Air conditioning repair turns into class action settlement

How's your air conditioner doing this Summer? Is it broken? Air conditioning technicians started getting swamped last Summer with a repair that's turned into a class action settlement against several air conditioner manufacturers.More >
Some Peachtree Corners neighbors have had an ongoing issue with their AT&T internet service. The fiber optic cable that runs to their homes is above ground and frequently gets cut by workers in the area.More >
More and more, people are going online to adopt or list a pet. Some sites are reputable. But scammers may lurk on other sites, posting cute pictures, while taking your money without delivering any pets. Better Call Harry has advice before you post.More >
An Acworth couple's pregnant Pekingese was in distress, so they rushed her to the nearest animal hospital.More >
The warning that you've reached your email storage limit looks like just another email message from your company's IT department. But look more closely. Is that really your company's logo?More >
A foul odor surfaced at a metro Atlanta grocery store this week which disgusted many customers. It’s not the Kroger shopping experience Claudia Knight and others have become accustomed to.More >
It's Election Day in Georgia's sixth congressional district as Republican candidate Karen Handel will square off against Democrat Jon Ossoff in the race to fill Tom Price's vacated seat.More >
An Acworth man received quite a surprise when he was notified that a bottle he had thrown into the Atlantic Ocean in 1981 was found 36 years later.More >
Republican Karen Handel won a nationally watched congressional election Tuesday in Georgia, and she thanked President Donald Trump after she avoided an upset that would have rocked Washington ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.More >
A California man killed his two children before taking his own life over Father’s Day weekend, according to police.More >
