Police pursuit leads to 10 crashes on I-75 near Windy Hill Road

Troopers are on the scene of a police pursuit that caused at least 10 crashes on I-75 near Windy Hill Road.

According to officials, a trooper tried to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that was reported stolen on I-75 near Cumberland Road. The vehicle did not stop and a chase ensued.

The police chase ended on the interstate near Windy Hill road.

Police tell CBS46 the suspect vehicle was involved in approximately 10 crashes with other vehicles on the interstate. One suspect was taken into custody. Troopers are still looking for the other suspects.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

CBS46 has a crew headed to the scene. We will provide more details when they are made available.

