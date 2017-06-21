Clayton County Police seek identification of armed robber

A foul odor surfaced at a metro Atlanta grocery store this week which disgusted many customers. It’s not the Kroger shopping experience Claudia Knight and others have become accustomed to.More >
A foul odor surfaced at a metro Atlanta grocery store this week which disgusted many customers. It’s not the Kroger shopping experience Claudia Knight and others have become accustomed to.More >
It's Election Day in Georgia's sixth congressional district as Republican candidate Karen Handel will square off against Democrat Jon Ossoff in the race to fill Tom Price's vacated seat.More >
It's Election Day in Georgia's sixth congressional district as Republican candidate Karen Handel will square off against Democrat Jon Ossoff in the race to fill Tom Price's vacated seat.More >
A father and son are dead after both drowned while swimming in a Lumpkin County creek on Tuesday.More >
A father and son are dead after both drowned while swimming in a Lumpkin County creek on Tuesday.More >
An Acworth man received quite a surprise when he was notified that a bottle he had thrown into the Atlantic Ocean in 1981 was found 36 years later.More >
An Acworth man received quite a surprise when he was notified that a bottle he had thrown into the Atlantic Ocean in 1981 was found 36 years later.More >
Troopers were on the scene of a police pursuit that causes at least 10 crashes on I-75 near Windy Hill Road, Wednesday morning..More >
Troopers were on the scene of a police pursuit that causes at least 10 crashes on I-75 near Windy Hill Road, Wednesday morning.More >