Clayton County Police seek identification of armed robber

Clayton County Police Department Detectives are seeking the help of the public with identifying a robber.

On June 20, around 2:50 a.m., Clayton County Police Officers responded to the Chevron gas station on Tara Boulevard in reference to a person shot call.

The male, who was seen on surveillance camera, shot a gas station clerk Tuesday, and forced him to open the register. Upon arrival, officers found the store clerk in critical condition, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Responding detectives were able to access and review surveillance footage within the business, which shows the offender enter the business, confront and shoot the clerk, and force him back to the drawer to empty the cash register. The offender was wearing a red hooded shirt with the hood up (pictured below).

Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services transported the victim to a local area hospital where he was immediately taken into surgery.

The condition of the clerk is unknown at this time.

If anyone has any information on the identification of the offender, please contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, or dial 911.

