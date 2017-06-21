Father and son dead after drowning in Lumpkin County creek

A father and son are dead after both drowned while swimming in a Lumpkin County creek on Tuesday.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. at Dicks Creek Falls in the Chattahoochee National Forest, just east of the city of Suches. The victims have been identified as 38 year-old Joshua Kistler and his son, 6 year-old Jaxon Kistler.

Several people witnessed the incident and police say no foul play is suspected.

