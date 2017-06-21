Sixth Congressional District residents react to election

Kari Young and her son Cole are enjoying part of their day at Wills Park in Alpharetta. It’s a more peaceful morning with the sixth congressional district race finally over.

"We were very excited," Kari told reporter Ashley Thompson.

The highly-publicized and closely-watched race came to an end Tuesday night. Republican Karen Handel walked away with the victory, beating democrat Jon Ossoff by about 10 thousand votes.

"I saw the results as they came in and we finally heard that our candidate had won," Kari said.

Although campaign signs still line the streets of the 6th district, people who live there are looking forward to them being taken down and the sound of silence. Many, like friends Halimah Shaheed, Andra Bloomfield and Jill Spellman are tired of the radio and television ads that have played on repeat for months.

"It was kind of overwhelming," Shaheed said.

No doubt many republicans woke up on a high today but some democrats are still reeling from the defeat. Ossoff assured them in his concession speech that his loss is not in vain.

"I think he’s young," Shaheed said. "I think he has a good grasp on what the nation needs and especially Georgia so I think we’ll see him again."

Meantime Karen Handel will be the district's next congresswoman. She thanked President Donald Trump in her victory speech and told Ossoff supporters that she would work for them as well.

"She wished him well and so we’ll see what happens," said Spellman.

Handel will have a little more than one year to be a congressperson before she has to run for reelection next year.

