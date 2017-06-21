Flooding causes apartment complex foundation to crumble

Dozens of people are picking up the pieces after violent storms flooded a DeKalb County apartment complex, damaging the foundation and causing a partial roof collapse.

The incident happened at the Marc 1000 Apartments on Montreal Road in Clarkston. In all, 51 people, including 21 children are out of a home.

Victor Johnson talked with CBS46 News and says he, his wife and children should not have to live this way. Firefighters in DeKalb County evacuated Johnson's family and 11 others after major flooding.

It was so bad that the fire department says the foundation of the entire building shifted, which caused ceilings to shift and eventually collapse.

The American Red Cross says they're working with management at the complex to determine how many families can be put into other apartments, but says the complex doesn't have units for everyone.

As for Johnson, what's his family will do now, he's not sure.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.