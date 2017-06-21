Lanes to close during water valve repair

City of Atlanta crews will repair a water valve at the intersection of Peachtree Road NE and Piedmont Road NE, Wednesday night.

One northbound lane will be temporarily closed on Piedmont and two eastbound lanes on Peachtree Road. The lanes will close 8 p.m.until 5 a.m.

Motorists are urged to use caution and to avoid the area if possible.

