Man receives 20 year sentence for firing gun at stepdaughter

A Mableton man was sentenced to 20 years, 10 years in custody, for firing at his stepdaughter with a handgun.

Gregory Peter Schmeelk, 51, was convicted by a jury of aggravated assault-family violence and reckless conduct.

According to investigators, the incident occurred March 2016. Schmeelk, who had been drinking, was arguing with his wife and his 23-year-old stepdaughter before chasing the younger woman outside and firing several rounds from a handgun in her direction.

“That man was hunting down his stepdaughter while she’s whispering on the phone to 911,” said ADA Rachel Hines, who prosecuted the case with ADA Shep Orlow. “He asked the Cobb Police detective if he killed someone. This was a nightmare for these women, and not once did he show remorse for terrorizing them.”

Schmeelk was also permanently enjoined from having any contact with the victims in the case.

