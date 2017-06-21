Man sentenced to life without parole for armed robbery

A Henry County man convicted of armed robbery will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Kerry Albright, 51, was sentenced by a judge to life without parole for robbing a Dollar General in McDonough in April 2013.

During the trial, prosecutors presented evidence that Albright's cell phone pinged off cell towers near the Dollar General and along the route that police chased his vehicle. Albright fled after the police chase and was arrested several months later. His DNA was found on a hat inside the vehicle.

Albright was found guilty on two counts of armed robbery and possession of an illegal firearm.

