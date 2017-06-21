More streets could ease Midtown Atlanta congestion

Caleb Mbvui works in midtown Atlanta.

"It's just always clogged up and always congested at any time of day," Mbvui said.

He likes his job, but not what it takes to get here.

"It's a lot of traffic here, especially around rush hour, trying to get home and in the mornings of course," Mbvui said.

So he's glad to hear Midtown Alliance is working to extend 15th Street from West Peachtree to Williams Street.

"I'll say anything that will alleviate the flow of traffic will be great," Mbvui said.

Funding is in place and the design phase is starting on the extension, but Midtown Alliance isn't stopping here.

"We 're really creating a phase one of a larger plan that would create a bridge over the interstate," said Dan Hourigan, who is director of transportation and sustainability for Midtown Alliance.

"Honestly I think that's too much," Mbvui said. "I think having a bridge at 14th, and they also have a bridge at 5th as well, I think that might be too much back-to-back bridges."

The first step for Midtown Alliance is getting two more blocks of 15th street to ease traffic on other streets.

"We expect anywhere from 15 to 25 percent reduction in traffic volumes on 14th Street and 16th Street with the addition of this new connection," Hourigan said. "We are looking at opportunities, not only here, but other streets that don't go all the way through to really extend them and strengthen our street grid so you will see more of it hopefully."

If it helps, people here are for it.

"I definitely know 14th street is packed so it's got to help," Midtown worker Ali Stroup said.

