Man shot, killed in Clayton County

Police say a man was shot and killed in Clayton County Wednesday.

The shooting occurred just before 5 p.m. in the 550 block of Roxbury Drive, according to a spokesperson with Clayton County police.

The spokesperson says a 28-year-old man was shot and taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police say they don't have a specific description of the suspect at this time.

