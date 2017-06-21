Major sewer spill threatens DeKalb County homeowners

Some metro Atlanta homeowners are fed up with raw sewage flowing into their yards every time it rains hard.

The Fagan family said raw sewage spewed out of a county manhole, flooding their property and pouring into Shoal Creek.

“I remember when they came the last time this happened. They didn’t clean up the mess, they just simply put hay down around the sewage area and they left,” Lemonya Fagan said.

More than 36,000 gallons of sewage spilled near Melanie Court in Decatur on Tuesday, and that’s a big problem considering the Fagan’s have six children.

“In a heavy rain it gets onto the carpet in the basement and it makes the toilet bubble up,” Fagan said.

It’s mess the Fagan’s have been dealing with ever since they moved into their home three years ago.

But next door, Frank Jackson has seen it for 42 years.

“The water from the hill up here is some kind of way getting into the sewage pipes, and overflowing the sewage pipes, and making all that sewage flush up in the air,” Jackson said.

Now no one in the area will allow their children to play in the backyard, and the creek is off limits.

“I’d like to get that creek cleaned up too, that creek is really messed up back there, but DeKalb County is not going to do anything,” Jackson said.

To make matters worse, it’s the second sewer spill this week in DeKalb County. The other happened off Biffle Road in Stone Mountain.

“Unsanitary, it’s unhealthy. It’s not safe for the children to play. I just wish DeKalb County would get on their job and fix the issue as opposed to just covering it up every now and again and letting it happen over and over again,” Fagan said.

County officials told CBS46 that the spill on Melanie Court was storm related. They also said they are assessing the area to determine if there are any other contributing causes. The county also hopes to have recommendation to rehabilitate the line by the end of the year.

