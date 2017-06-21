Democratic strategist: Tight race in 6th District should be wake up call for Republicans

The special election in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District attracted national attention and record-breaking donations.

Jon Ossoff raised more than $23 million compared to Karen Handel's $4.5 million in contributions, but the Democrat still came up four percentage points short despite outspending Handel 5-to-1 in the most expensive Congressional race in U.S. history.

Democrats are 0-4 trying to take U.S. House seats vacated by President Donald Trump's cabinet picks. Now party officials, strategists and candidates are trying to figure out why and how the party can turn it around for the 2018 midterm elections.

Karen Handel celebrated her new job by thanking President Trump, and it may be the president who is biggest winner in the special elections. The local races became widely viewed nationally as a referendum on President Trump and a chance to take seats away from republicans. Democrats in San Francisco even created a phone bank just to make calls to Georgia on Ossoff’s behalf.

"This is not the outcome any of us were hoping for,” Ossoff told his supporters.

After his defeat, Trump Counselor Kellyanne Conway tweeted "laughing my #Ossoff".

Ossoff's stinging defeat follows losses by Democrats in House races in Montana, Kansas and South Carolina.

“The common thread between all of the 4 states that have had special elections, all of them were 20 plus points, as far as the favor of republicans,” stated Democratic Strategist Tharon Johnson.

Johnson argues Trump handpicked the Republican districts and Democrats got closer to winning some of the four seats than anyone expected, including the 6th.

Johnson told CBS46 these races show Democrats are closing the gaps in both suburban and rural areas and the midterm elections will have dozens of more competitive districts.

“I think this should be a wake up for Republicans. They have a very unpopular president right now in President Trump and that these people in these conservative districts are actually willing to vote for the Democrat. What we've got to do is just stay focused on the issues and be ready to go in 2018,” Johnson said.

The democratic strategist believes what hurt Ossoff most was living outside the district, but he says expect to see Ossoff’s name on a ballot in the future. He says not only has he proved he can raise millions of dollars, now he has very real name recognition.

