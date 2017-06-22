Atlanta firefighters, city workers to receive raises

The Atlanta city council has approved a new three-tier system in the city budget that will raise pay for firefighters and city workers.

The system increases firefighter's salaries up to $40,000 annually and they'll also get a pay boost after serving 11 years. Another pay increase will kick in after serving 15 years as well. Salaries will top out at just under $47,000.

The local fire union president says Atlanta was losing firefighters to neighboring cities and counties because of low pay.

Firefighters can also earn more money if they are bilingual or have an advanced degree.

City workers making minimum wage will also see a pay increase. That's because the council voted to increase the minimum wage to $13 an hour. That's a more than $4 raise. Minimum wage will increase in 2018 and again in 2019, topping out at $15 per hour.

The changes go into effect on July 1.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.