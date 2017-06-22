Three vehicles headed for auction stolen in Fairburn

Police are looking for three men accused of stealing three vehicles from an auction facility in Fairburn.

The men allegedly stole the vehicles from Adesa Atlanta, an auction house on Oakley Industrial Boulevard. Police responded to the scene and a short police pursuit ensued.

One of the vehicles was involved in a crash in Fulton County. The driver of the other vehicle involved in that crash sustained minor injuries but was not taken to the hospital.

All three men eventually ditched the stolen vehicles and fled on foot. Police don't have any of the suspects in custody.

If you have any information regarding the case, you're urged to call police.

