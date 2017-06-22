Police searching for hit-and-run driver after teen struck and killed

A foul odor surfaced at a metro Atlanta grocery store this week which disgusted many customers. It’s not the Kroger shopping experience Claudia Knight and others have become accustomed to.More >
A foul odor surfaced at a metro Atlanta grocery store this week which disgusted many customers. It’s not the Kroger shopping experience Claudia Knight and others have become accustomed to.More >
Police say a man was shot and killed in Clayton County Wednesday.More >
Police say a man was shot and killed in Clayton County Wednesday.More >
Kerry Albright, 51, was sentenced by a judge to life without parole for robbing a Dollar General in McDonough in April 2013.More >
Kerry Albright, 51, was sentenced by a judge to life without parole for robbing a Dollar General in McDonough in April 2013.More >
The escaped inmates accused of fatally shooting two corrections officers in Putnam County appeared in court Wednesday after being extradited back to Georgia from Tennessee.More >
The escaped inmates accused of fatally shooting two corrections officers in Putnam County appeared in court Wednesday after being extradited back to Georgia from Tennessee.More >
The rapidly falling cost of solar energy is going to make it difficult for President Trump to deliver on his promise to put coal miners back to work.More >
The rapidly falling cost of solar energy is going to make it difficult for President Trump to deliver on his promise to put coal miners back to work.More >