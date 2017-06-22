Police searching for hit-and-run driver after teen struck and killed

Police are searching for the driver of a Honda Fit in connection to a hit-and-run death that claimed the life of a Henry County teen.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday on Highway 81 near McDonough.

Henry County Police say the teen was trying to cross the street when the driver fatally struck her and continued on. The vehicle is described as a gray 2007 or 2008 Honda Fit. The vehicle most likely has damage to the front bumper, hood, windshield and possibly the passenger side roof.

If you have any information regarding the crash, you're asked to contact Henry County Police at 770-288-8291.

