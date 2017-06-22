Off-duty deputy saves life of drowning toddler

An off-duty Forsyth County Sheriff's Office deputy is being hailed a hero after saving the life of a two year-old child who had fallen into a pool at the subdivision where both lived.

Deputy First Class Mike Nelson was sitting by the pool at his subdivision in north Forsyth County on Sunday when he saw the child submerged in the water. Nelson immediately pulled the child out and began CPR. The young girl eventually started breathing on her own and was taken to an area hospital where she is doing okay.

Nelson says the child was under water for nearly two minutes before he spotted her.

