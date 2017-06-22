Mableton man sentenced after firing gun at fleeing stepdaughter

A Mableton man will spend the next decade in prison after being convicted of firing a gun at his step daughter when she called 911 to report a domestic situation at their home in March of 2016.

Gregory Schmeelk, 51, was sentenced on Tuesday after being found guilty on charges of aggravated assault-family violence and reckless conduct.

Police say Schmeelk began chasing the stepdaughter after he caught her whispering to 911 operators following an argument with his wife. He chased the step daughter outside and began firing shots in her direction.

Officers arrested him at their home a short time later.

Tuesday, Cobb Superior Court Judge A. Gregory Poole sentenced Schmeelk to 20 years, with 10 years to serve in custody and the balance on probation. He is also prohibited from having any contact with them once he's released.

