Mableton man sentenced after firing gun at fleeing stepdaughter

A Mableton man will spend the next decade in prison after being convicted of firing a gun at his step daughter when she called 911 to report a domestic situation at their home in March of 2016.More >
Police say a man was shot and killed in Clayton County Wednesday.More >
Kerry Albright, 51, was sentenced by a judge to life without parole for robbing a Dollar General in McDonough in April 2013.More >
A Mableton man was sentenced to 20 years, 10 years in custody, for firing at his stepdaughter with a handgun. convicted by a jury of aggravated assault-family violence and reckless conduct.More >
Police are looking for a blonde female who robbed a bank in Banks County Monday morning.More >
Troopers were on the scene of a police pursuit that causes at least 10 crashes on I-75 near Windy Hill Road, Wednesday morning..More >
Republican Karen Handel won a nationally watched congressional election Tuesday in Georgia, and she thanked President Donald Trump after she avoided an upset that would have rocked Washington ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.More >
Atlanta's Music Midtown officially announces their 2017 lineup.More >
A foul odor surfaced at a metro Atlanta grocery store this week which disgusted many customers. It’s not the Kroger shopping experience Claudia Knight and others have become accustomed to.More >
Kerry Albright, 51, was sentenced by a judge to life without parole for robbing a Dollar General in McDonough in April 2013.More >
Police say a man was shot and killed in Clayton County Wednesday.More >
The rapidly falling cost of solar energy is going to make it difficult for President Trump to deliver on his promise to put coal miners back to work.More >
The escaped inmates accused of fatally shooting two corrections officers in Putnam County appeared in court Wednesday after being extradited back to Georgia from Tennessee.More >
