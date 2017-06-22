Police searching for missing Athens girl - CBS46 News

Police searching for missing Athens girl

By WGCL Digital Team
ATHENS, GA (CBS46) -

Police are currently searching the area of Mitchell Bridge Road and Winchester Drive in Athens after a 14 year-old left her home without returning.

Alaah Mitchell, 14, was last seen wearing blue Monsignor Donavan shirt, gray pants and black shoes with cheetah print. She's described as a black female standing around 4'10" tall and weighing about 120 pounds.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, you're urged to contact Athens-Clarke Police.

