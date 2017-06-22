Driver of tractor trailer involved in homicide charged

Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for a multi-vehicle accident that killed a woman in Lawrenceville.

Joseph Newson, 60, was the driver of a tractor trailer that was involved in the accident on SR 316 Monday.

Eva Wilkerson, 62, was killed at the scene.

Newson was charged with vehicular homicide and following too closely. He was booked in the Gwinnett County Jail.

