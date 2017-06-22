Teen accused of killing two men trying to sell dirt bike appears in court

A teenager accused of shooting two men to death who were trying to sell him a dirt bike in Walton County is in court Thursday.

Kinterie Durden, 16, of Social Circle is being charged as an adult in the slayings of 26 year-old Cortez White and 30 year-old Davoddren Harris, who were trying to sell him a dirt bike he had inquired about on a social media site.

When meeting up with Durden, White and Harris were shot several times. The incident occurred near the intersection of Clegg Farm Road and Jersey Social Circle Road in Social Circle.

Durden is charged with two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault. He will turn 17 on Friday.

CBS46 has a crew in the courtroom and will have updates as new information is learned.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.