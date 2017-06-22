Union City man caught urinating at LA train station had cache of weapons

Authorities say a man spotted urinating at a Los Angeles County light-rail station had a weapons cache that included silencers, a rifle, handgun and perhaps 150 rounds of ammunition.

Sheriff Jim McDonnell says there are no indications of terror activity and it's unclear why the man was armed.

But he says deputies may have saved a lot of lives by arresting 28-year-old Christopher Goodine on Wednesday at the Metro Gold Line's Sierra Madre station in Pasadena.

Deputies say Goodine wasn't wearing or doing anything else that drew attention.

In a duffel bag, authorities found an AR-15 rifle, a 40.-caliber handgun, a machete-like knife, silencers, loaded magazines, bags of bullets, a Bible and a notebook.

Authorities are trying to determine more about Goodine and his plans.

