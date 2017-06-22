Woman, dog attacked by Pit bull in apartment complex

A woman and her dog are recovering after she said they were attacked by a Pit bull in their apartment complex.

The incident occurred June 9 at a complex located at 47 Spalding Trail in Sandy Springs.

The female victim was treated at the scene for a bite to her right hand. She said her dog suffered several bite wounds to the body.

The leasing manager believes the dog belongs to a renter in the apartment; however, the owner was not home when the attack took place.

Police tell CBS46 they were unable to locate the dog or its owner. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Sandy Springs Police Department.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.