Atlanta Braves honor community hero and Army Veteran for Community Heroes Week

The Braves Foundation, Fox Sports and Fox Sports Southeast, are hosting Community Heroes Week from Monday, June 19 to Friday, June 23.

Community Heroes Week is a week long celebration of inspiring individuals who have made a difference in their community. On each day of Community Heroes Week, the Braves will recognize a different Honoree by surprising them with a day of VIP treatment. Each Honoree’s story will also be shared during the game and in the FOX Sports South broadcast, in an effort to celebrate the individual and bring awareness to their cause or organization.

Thursday's hero, Piper Hill, was one to celebrate, as she is not only a Community Hero but also a U.S. military veteran.

Piper joined the Army Reserves in 1990 after receiving her Bachelor's degree with a double major from Louisiana State University. She went on active duty, following in her father Col. Victor Hill's footsteps. Subsequently, Piper was forced on the Army's Temporary Disabled Retirement List due to debilitating neurological illness, just before she was scheduled to deploy to Iraq. Piper is now a retired Army captain with PTSD.

She started her own non-profit, Healing 4 Heroes, to rescue dogs from high-kill animal shelters, train and foster them, and donate them to other veterans who may be dealing with PTSD or are in need of service animals. In recognition of her selfless service to others, the Braves Foundation and Braves Executive awarded her with a $5,000 check to support her organization.

She was honored at SunTrust Park at 11:30 a.m. Thursday morning surrounded by both her mother and father, as well as her service dogs, friends and extended family.

