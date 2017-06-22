Woman indicted in co-sleeping baby death

A Stockbridge woman was indicated for the death of a 2 month old baby.

Keanna Keys, 34, was charged with involuntary manslaughter, possession of methamphetamine and possession of alprazolam.

According to investigators, police arrived at a home on Spring Street in reference to an unresponsive baby call. The baby, later identified as Madelyn Roberts, was rushed to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Police say Keys rolled on top of the child while they slept on a couch. Police say Keys had ingested methamphetamine and Xanax before co-sleeping with the baby.

Keys was a friend of the baby's mother.

