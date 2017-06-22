Former county official, business contractor plead guilty in check reimbursement scheme

A former DeKalb County official and a local business contractor have pleaded guilty in connection to a check reimbursement scheme.

Douglas Cotter, 54, entered a guilty plea to a misdemeanor charge of theft by taking. He was ordered to pay $4,000 in restitution immediately. Former DeKalb County Deputy Chief Operating Officer Morris Williams, 52, entered a guilty plea to a misdemeanor obstruction charge for his role in the crime.

“This case involved an anonymous key witness whose information was integral to our prosecution. After balancing all factors, we chose to proceed in this manner, in part, to avoid exposing this person’s identity and jeopardizing their livelihood, in addition to potentially dissuading future whistleblowers from coming forward with information in high-stake cases for fear of public exposure,” said District Attorney Boston. “We believe the restitution paid by Defendant Cotter, the acknowledgment of criminal wrongdoing by both defendants, who are no longer employed by or engaged in business dealings with our County, along with the other terms of the plea agreement, is a just result.”

The charges for Cotter and Williams date back to 2011. According to the investigation, Williams intercepted a $4,000 check from Water Removal Services to then-Commissioner Lee May. The check was commissioned by Cotter, a county contractor affiliated with the water removal company.

The check was touted as a reimbursement for overpayment for services at May’s home following damage caused by a broken county pipe. The check was given to Morris Williams, endorsed by an unknown signatory, and cashed at an establishment owned by Mr. Cotter’s family. May has long maintained he knew nothing about the check and was never criminally implicated.

Cotter and Williams were each sentenced under the First Offender Act to 12 months’ probation, ordered to pay a $1,000 fine, and perform 80 hours of community service.

