Atlanta mayoral candidates respond to low park and greenspace ranking

A survey of parks and greenspaces around the country ranks Atlanta 50 out of 100 largest cities. The National Trust for Public Land scored the cities, finding Atlanta lower than others in acres per resident, money spent on parks and amenities.

Atlanta’s park advocacy group Park Pride pulled all seven candidates for mayor of Atlanta in front of microphones to respond to the ranking.

CBS46 Investigative Reporter Sally Sears was the only TV reporter present as the candidates outlined their ideas.

Here are short ideas from each.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.