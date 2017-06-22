All tornado warnings in north Georgia have expired - CBS46 News

WEATHER

All tornado warnings in north Georgia have expired

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Source: WGCL Source: WGCL
(Source: WGCL) (Source: WGCL)
Source: WGCL Source: WGCL
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Several tornado warnings were issued in north Georgia Thursday afternoon.

Cobb, Cherokee, Bartow, Meriwether and Pickens counties were all under a tornado warning at some point, although the tornado warnings were all Doppler-indicated with no damage reported.

Click here to watch live radar. 

Scattered showers and storms will continue across the region, although all warnings have since expired. 

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46