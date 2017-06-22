All tornado warnings in north Georgia have expired

Several tornado warnings were issued in north Georgia Thursday afternoon.

Cobb, Cherokee, Bartow, Meriwether and Pickens counties were all under a tornado warning at some point, although the tornado warnings were all Doppler-indicated with no damage reported.

Click here to watch live radar.

Scattered showers and storms will continue across the region, although all warnings have since expired.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.