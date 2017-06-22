Sweetheart Swindle - CBS46 News

Sweetheart Swindle

By Harry Samler, CBS46 Investigative Reporter
The online profiles were persuasive.

A lonely soldier based overseas. An engineer working on a big government project, also in another country. Dozens of women answered and soon they were receiving cards, flowers,and chocolates. Then the women received pleas for money because of emergencies.

But those emergencies were fake. And when this "Prince Charming" was finished with these victims, he not only stole $1.7 million, but the women's sense of dignity.

Better Call Harry has the story of how this crook was caught.

