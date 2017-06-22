Judge finds enough evidence to prosecute teen in dirt bike murder

A Walton County judge finds enough evidence to prosecute a teenager, for allegedly killing two men over a dirt bike.

Only CBS46 cameras were in the courtroom Thursday, as GBI special agent Katie Hartzog gave a detailed testimony about the alleged incident.

She said 16-year-old Kinterie Durden was behind the shooting and killing of Davoddren Harris and Cortez White in Walton county, back in May.

Hartzog said the two men were hoping to sell a dirt bike to Durden, after posting an ad on Facebook. She said evidence shows Cortez and Harris planned to pick Durden up from his mother’s home and take him to his father’s house.

Investigators said that never happened, telling the judge Durden instead shot the sellers multiple times and took the bike.

“He did not initially admit that he was involved in it. His story was that some haters had set up this Facebook account and they set the deal up with his address... Then his story changed that his friend Michael Jackson was going to buy the bike,” said Hartzog.

The special agent said Jackson wasn’t involved in the incident.

Police said after Cortez and Harris were shot, their pickup truck ran off the road and flipped over. They said their injuries weren't consistent with a car accident--which jump-started the investigation.

According to the District Attorney’s office, Durden will be tried as an adult. He's currently in jail on no bond.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.