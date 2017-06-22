Mayor Kasim Reed Leads Meeting of the National League of Cities Economic Mobility and Opportunity Task Force

On June 22, Mayor Kasim Reed chaired a meeting of the National League of Cities (NCL) Economic Mobility and Opportunity Task Force in Miami, Florida.

In the meeting working groups shared their initial recommendations and held discussions around four issue areas: jobs, workforce development and wages; housing affordability; equitable economic development; and financial inclusion.

“As a Mayor committed to ensuring social and economic equity for all Atlanta families, I believe the work of this task force is essential,” said Mayor Reed. “The City of Atlanta has been able to share insights and strategies that we have shown to promote inclusive communities. At the same time, we have learned from the challenges and successes of cities across the nation. As we finalize our recommendations for additional city action, I am particularly excited about the potential for public-private partnerships to revitalize neighborhoods, ensure housing affordability and promote equitable economic development.”

Mayor Reed was appointed Chair of this Task Force by NLC President Matt Zone in November 2016.

The NCL organized this task force in response to the growing national debate on income inequality and growing among city leaders about economic mobility and opportunity within their cities.

"Now more than ever, the economic well-being of our families is at risk, and we, as local officials, can be the key instruments of change and economic mobility," said NLC President Matt Zone, councilmember from Cleveland, OH. "Our task force aims to raise the visibility of this issue and bring the local perspective into the national dialogue."

The task force will release its final set of recommendations at the NLC national annual meeting in November.

