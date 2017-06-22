DeKalb County responds to major sewer spills

DeKalb County Watershed workers responded to the scene of a major sewer spill on Melanie Court in Decatur Thursday. They cleaned up the mess about 24 hours after CBS46 exposed the problem.More >
DeKalb County Watershed workers responded to the scene of a major sewer spill on Melanie Court in Decatur Thursday. They cleaned up the mess about 24 hours after CBS46 exposed the problem.More >
A former DeKalb County official and a local business contractor have pleaded guilty in connection to a check reimbursement scheme.More >
A former DeKalb County official and a local business contractor have pleaded guilty in connection to a check reimbursement scheme.More >
Some metro Atlanta homeowners are fed up with raw sewage flowing into their yards every time it rains hard.More >
Some metro Atlanta homeowners are fed up with raw sewage flowing into their yards every time it rains hard.More >
Dozens of people are picking up the pieces after violent storms flooded a DeKalb County apartment complex, damaging the foundation and causing a partial roof collapse.More >
Dozens of people are picking up the pieces after violent storms flooded a DeKalb County apartment complex, damaging the foundation and causing a partial roof collapse.More >
Republican Karen Handel won a nationally watched congressional election Tuesday in Georgia, and she thanked President Donald Trump after she avoided an upset that would have rocked Washington ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.More >
Republican Karen Handel won a nationally watched congressional election Tuesday in Georgia, and she thanked President Donald Trump after she avoided an upset that would have rocked Washington ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.More >
A Walton County judge finds enough evidence to prosecute a teenager, for allegedly killing two men over dirt bike.More >
A Walton County judge finds enough evidence to prosecute a teenager, for allegedly killing two men over a dirt bike.More >
Police have identified the man arrested and charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a Henry County teen.More >
Police have identified the man arrested and charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a Henry County teen.More >
An Oklahoma man convicted of molesting his step-niece when she was a little girl is now her next-door neighbor.More >
An Oklahoma man convicted of molesting his step-niece when she was a little girl is now her next-door neighbor.More >
The Savannah State University community is dealing with a sad loss.More >
The Savannah State University community is dealing with a sad loss.More >
It’s one of the worst eyesores in metro Atlanta and Ray Richardson works next door to it in DeKalb County. “It’s so big and it’s the first thing you see. You don’t see everything else around it after you look at it,” Richardson said.More >
It’s one of the worst eyesores in metro Atlanta and Ray Richardson works next door to it in DeKalb County. “It’s so big and it’s the first thing you see. You don’t see everything else around it after you look at it,” Richardson said.More >