1 dead, several others shot at SW Atlanta home

One person is dead after several others were shot at a home in southwest Atlanta late Thursday night.

The shootings happened around 11:30 p.m. at a home on the 1100 block of Osborne Street.

In all, seven people were shot, including the deceased victim. It is unclear what prompted the shootings but police believe it may have been retaliatory.

The identity of the deceased victim is unknown at this time.

